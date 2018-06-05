Fun at the YMCA on hold until January 2019

The YMCA may be the fun place to be, but visitors will have to wait until next year to saunter through its doors.

Closed last June for a multi-million dollar renovation, the revamped Chilliwack YMCA was scheduled for reopening summer 2018, however, that’s now been pushed back to the winter of 2019.

“We originally planned to open in the summer of 2018,” said Karen Price, who manages the Chilliwack YMCA. “Due to unforeseen construction delays, we will now re-open to the public in January.”

But the delay comes with a silver lining, adds Price. The revised construction timeline is resulting in a fully updated swimming pool as opposed to the originally planned facelift. And the new 36,700 square feet building will feature an expanded lobby and welcome area, gym, indoor pool and whirlpool, multipurpose rooms, strength and conditioning space, fully-accessible change rooms, CycleFit and group fitness studios, childminding, and more.

“We are excited to bring a new, updated centre of community to Chilliwack’s children and families so everyone can reach their full potential,” said Price.

“Trust me, it will be worth the wait.”

Once completed, the new Chilliwack YMCA building will be 25 per cent larger than what was previously built, and will allow the organization to not only continue offering its wide range of programming, but it will also be able to add new programs to serve the rapidly growing community.

