Fun and games and prizes at Veteran’s Park

With COVID restrictions relaxed, the Princeton Arts Council has some fun planned.
Sunday, Aug. 1, there is a full afternoon of events happening in Veteran square, many circling around the hoola hoop.
Games will begin at 1 p.m.
At 1 p.m., Gypsum Rose will demonstrate the hoola hoop and give lessons to children. A karate demonstration takes place at 2 p.m. and there is an adult hoola hoop workshop at 2:30 p.m.
After each workshop names will be drawn to win one of 10 handmade hoola hoops.
“It is turning in to a real family afternoon,” said Princeton Arts Council spokesperson Sue Alton.
“This will be a great time.”
