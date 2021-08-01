Fun and games and prizes at Veteran’s Park

With COVID restrictions relaxed, the Princeton Arts Council has some fun planned.

Gypsy Rose will be performing and teaching in Veteran's Square. Photo submitted

With COVID restrictions relaxed, the Princeton Arts Council has some fun planned.

Sunday, Aug. 1, there is a full afternoon of events happening in Veteran square, many circling around the hoola hoop.

Games will begin at 1 p.m.

At 1 p.m., Gypsum Rose will demonstrate the hoola hoop and give lessons to children. A karate demonstration takes place at 2 p.m. and there is an adult hoola hoop workshop at 2:30 p.m.

After each workshop names will be drawn to win one of 10 handmade hoola hoops.

“It is turning in to a real family afternoon,” said Princeton Arts Council spokesperson Sue Alton.

“This will be a great time.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Similkameen Spotlight