An ATV poker run held to raise money for a firehall in Coalmont on the weekend was a roaring success, according to organizer Bill Allinott.The run attracted 185 participants and generated $10,500.Allinot gave shouts out to the RCMP, Reichert Sales and Service, The Trading Post, and many Princeton businesses that supported the event. Photo credit Bob Marsh
Fun and fundraising in Coalmont
Village works for its own firehall
An ATV poker run held to raise money for a firehall in Coalmont on the weekend was a roaring success, according to organizer Bill Allinott.
The run attracted 185 participants and generated $10,500.
Allinot gave shouts out to the RCMP, Reichert Sales and Service, The Trading Post, and many Princeton businesses that supported the event. Photo credit Bob Marsh