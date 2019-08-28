Full-service truck stop in Houston a possibility

Houston could soon have a full-service truck stop in its downtown area.

Council has recently authorized district staff to seek funding for a feasibility study.

“Truckers seeking a place to eat, fuel-up and rest would enjoy a location that is walkable to the downtown core,” said Gerald Pinchbeck, Houston’s chief administrative officer, in a report to council.

Pinchbeck said a truck stop would result in increased foot traffic downtown, which would be beneficial to local businesses, and support the district’s resident attraction efforts by increasing awareness of Houston as a “livable community.”

A full-service truck stop would not only contribute to the town’s “long-term vibrancy,” but it could also encourage highway development, he said.

District staff will apply for $10,000 from the Rural Dividend Fund while the municipality will contribute $5,000 toward the feasibility study.

With an expected cost of $15,000, the study will provide cost estimates for the project and identify ideal locations for the truck stop. The north side of Hwy. 16 at Butler Avenue is a possible location.

“A feasibility study would evaluate the project as an opportunity to strengthen the capacity of our community and address the unique challenges in realizing our economic potential,” said Pinchbeck.

The full-service truck stop is part of the Downtown Beautification Plan, which was adopted by council in January.

Developed by Urban Systems, the plan aims to increase activity in Houston by making the downtown area more attractive and encouraging new local businesses.

The plan builds on the need to diversify the district’s economy in light of the challenges faced by the forest products industry.

It identifies a number of challenges in the downtown area, including the lack of a cohesive identity, the number of empty lots and spaces, the lack of places attractive enough to entice people to linger and stay, and the fact that visibility from the highway – despite its proximity to it – is poor.

The Rural Dividend Fund offers a funding stream that provides support for communities with limited capacity to undertake preliminary work to develop future projects.

Applicants can apply for up to 100 per cent of the total project cost to a maximum funding of $10,000.