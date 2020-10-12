Full driver doors coming to Cowichan buses to protect drivers

The full driver door installations will be conducted over a three day period

Bus drivers will be getting extra protection in the Cowichan Valley with the installation of full driver doors. (Submitted)

Passengers in the Cowichan Valley will soon see buses equipped with full driver doors designed to protect the health and safety of BC Transit operators.

The full driver door is a movable barrier situated to the right of the driver’s seat near the fare box. They were designed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic to increase protection for drivers. The door includes a transparent piece of laminated tempered glass with anti-glare coating and metal base and the window can be adjusted to maintain sightlines associated with different seat positions.

Retrofits on conventional fleet buses in the Cowichan Valley Regional Transit System will get underway in the coming days. Kodiak Mobile Video Installations will complete installations of the protective doors, produced by AROW Global Corporation. While the installation process is taking place, passengers will experience no impact to service levels.

The full driver door installations will be conducted over a three day period, with the new doors replacing the current vinyl panels installed as protective barriers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The smaller community and handyDART buses will continue to be equipped with vinyl panels.

BC Transit has accelerated the installation schedule and 633 buses will be retrofitted with full driver doors across 34 transit systems in the province by early October. All future new buses in the fleet will arrive with the full driver doors pre-installed.

Cowichan Valley Citizen