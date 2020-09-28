Full driver doors coming to Campbell River buses

A BC Transit driver sits behind a full driver door. Vehicles in the Campbell River system will all be equipped with the doors. Photo courtesy BC Transit

Campbell River buses are getting a safety upgrade.

BC Transit announced last week that buses will soon be equipped with full driver doors “to protect the health and safety” of drivers.

According to a press release, buses in Campbell River will be retrofit with the protective doors. The door is a moveable barrier that sits to the right of the driver’s seat near the fare box. It includes a transparent piece of laminated tempered glass with anti-glare coating and a metal base.

The new doors will replace vinyl panels currently in place with installation scheduled to take place over about two days. BC Transit says there will be no impact to service levels during installation.

Across the province, 633 buses will be retrofit with the doors. In Campbell River, both the community and handyDART buses will receive the new doors.

