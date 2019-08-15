Fuhr, Gray weigh-in on Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin ethics violation

'As the prime minister said, the buck stops with him': MP Stephen Fuhr

In the aftermath of Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion’s findings that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated conflict of interest laws during the SNC-Lavalin criminal prosecution, Kelowna-Lake Country’s member of parliament and Conservative candidate weighed in.

Tracy Gray, Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative Party candidate echoed a nearly identical statement that Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer published early today.

“And as we get ready for this next election, the choice before Canadians has never been more clear. Between a Prime Minister who abuses his power, bends the law for his friends, and destroys his critics. And a Prime Minister who will uphold the rule of law, respect our democratic institutions, and help all Canadians get ahead,” stated Gray in an email to the Capital News.

While Scheer issued the following statement:

“And on the eve of this election, the choice before Canadians has never been more clear. Between a Prime Minister who abuses his power, bends the law for his friends, attempts to silence his critics and destroys their reputations. And a Conservative government led by a Prime Minister who will uphold the rule of law, respect our democratic institutions, and help all Canadians get ahead.”

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr, who recently said Trudeau’s reputation may be hurting his campaign, continues to stand by the prime minister’s side.

“It is my understanding that the prime minister has responded by taking responsibility for the findings of the report while maintaining that it is the role of the government to protect Canadian jobs and pensions,” Fuhr said.

“As the prime minister said, the buck stops with him, and in my view, it is appropriate that the prime minister speak for (himself) and the actions of his office on this matter.

My focus remains squarely on continuing to work with our government to deliver for the Okanagan.”

NDP Kelowna-Lake Country candidate Justin Kulik took the opportunity to further the NDP’s bid for this riding, stating that they will adhere to justice and due process, rather than participate in political scandals.

“We expect our governments to work for us, but instead, the Liberals continue to serve their own interests and the interests of the rich and powerful,” Kulik said. “New Democrats will always put people ahead of corporations, period.”

Green Party Kelowna-Lake Country candidate Travis Ashley could not be reached for comment.