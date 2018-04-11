Fuel spotted where Western Commander sank

The fishing vessel went down on April 9, west of Prince Rupert in Northern B.C.

When the Western Commander sunk on April 9, it was carrying approximately 2,000 litres of diesel on board.

At the time, no pollution was observed. But a day later, the Canadian Coast Guard observed a sheen of fuel cover the water and moving away from land. The substance was approximately 40 metres wide.

The Canadian Coast Guard and BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy are now involved in assessing the situation.

More to come.

