FTA: Season in review

For the Fernie Trails Alliance, this past summer proved to be better than initial fears thanks to a resurgence of interest in the great outdoors.

“Although on paper it was to be a very different summer, it was extremely busy and overall, very positive,” said Abi Moore, chair of the FTA’s Communications Committee.

The FTA worked hard to keep the trails in good shape this year, undertaking extensive work on the Mount Proctor Trail and Heiko’s Trail, among many others.

Among successful changes this year was the hiring of a trails manager, Ben Martin. According to Moore, Martin greatly assisted the FTA with early-season work, the creation of trail-head signage delineating new COVID-19 safety protocols, and managing socially distant volunteer work parties.

This summer also brought the implementation of QR codes on donation bins, at trail heads and in local businesses, ultimately promoting and garnering the purchase of more Trails Passes.

“The response was great, and with this new clear, concise donation route, trail users were more than happy to pay to play,” added Moore.

Also proving to be successful this year was the FTA’s relationship with landowners, as they worked to modernize and update Land Use Agreements, while also creating a new signage program as thanks.

The FTA looks forward to an exciting winter recreating alongside their member clubs, including the Fernie Trails and Ski Touring Club and the Fernie Nordic Society.

Krista Turcasso, Chair of the FTA said that there was a lot to look forward to.

“The FTA doesn’t anticipate the pace slowing, with big projects on the horizon,” she said.

For FTA updates, visit their revamped social channels or fernietrailsalliance.com.

