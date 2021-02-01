FSA reports incident with aggressive riders

Four men have been accused of terrorizing an attendant at the Corbin snowmobile trailhead last Saturday.

In a post online, the Fernie Snowmobile Association said that four men approached the kiosk and began yelling at the attendant, “demanding that she take her mask off when speaking to them, and attempting to force their way into the kiosk.”

The FSA said the incident had been reported to the RCMP, and had since been resolved.

“The FSA will NOT tolerate ANY abusive or threatening behavior against staff or volunteers,” they said.

“We are truly shocked and saddened to see this type of behavior occurring out there. While the vast majority of sledders are wonderful, respectful individuals contributing to the positive momentum and image of sledding, this one per cent casts a somber shadow on our entire riding community.

“Please leave your personal opinions about mask wearing at home. Stop ripping down COVID awareness signage in the cabins. These things are required of us to continue to operate this season. If you don’t want to remit trail fees then go ride somewhere else where there is no grooming, cabins, parking lots, signage, insurance, and land use agreements protecting your access.”

The FSA said that they would be installing cameras at their kiosks in the future as a result of the incident.

