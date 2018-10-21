Fruitvale vehicle fire sends two to hospital

A vehicle fire near Fruitvale sent two people to the hospital with burns on Saturday.

Captain Grant Tyson says the call came in to Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue at 3 p.m. Oct. 20.

Eight firefighters responded – three from Trail and five from Station 376 Fruitvale – within 10 minutes and he reported the fire under control by 3:30 p.m.

The location is listed as the 1500 block of Highway 3B, which is near Bluebird Corner in Fruitvale.

Tyson says the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

Police are investigating.