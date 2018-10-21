Eight firefighters from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded.

Fruitvale vehicle fire sends two to hospital

Greater Trail RCMP are investigating a vehicle fire on Highway 3B

A vehicle fire near Fruitvale sent two people to the hospital with burns on Saturday.

Captain Grant Tyson says the call came in to Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue at 3 p.m. Oct. 20.

Eight firefighters responded – three from Trail and five from Station 376 Fruitvale – within 10 minutes and he reported the fire under control by 3:30 p.m.

The location is listed as the 1500 block of Highway 3B, which is near Bluebird Corner in Fruitvale.

Tyson says the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

Police are investigating.

Previous story
Why municipal elections are important
Next story
MLA to become Nanaimo’s next mayor, could weaken NDP’s grasp on power

Just Posted

Most Read