Fruit stand burglary foiled

A call from the owner, and quick action of the RCMP resulted in an arrest at a local fruit stand

With a little help from the canine unit, the Keremeos RCMP caught a would-be thief in action at a local fruit stand Sat., April 28.

Cpl. Brian Evans of the Keremeos detachment said officers were alerted by the owner of Gerry’s Fruit Stand that a suspicious man was lurking around the stand around 9 p.m.

“One of the owners saw a suspicious person hanging around the building and thought he was trying to break-in. With the help of the police dog we were able to catch him inside the fruit stand,” he said.

The man was attempting to steal items from the business, Evans said.

Jonathon Marineau, 36, of no fixed address is facing charges of break and enter to business and theft under $5,000. He is currently in custody.

“If anyone sees anything suspicious they should call us and we will catch the person. If you suspect a crime report it immediately, so we can get there and get the person,” he said.