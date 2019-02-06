The temperature dropped to -33 degrees Celsius in Quesnel Monday (Feb 4) morning to mark the coldest day of 2019 so far. Although the Fraser River did not freeze, its current had the consistency of an icy molasses. Ronan O’Doherty photos

Frosty Fraser

Quesne's Fraser River is moving very slowly in this cold weather

  • Feb. 6, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

RONAN O’DOHERTY

Observer Reporter

Quesne’s Fraser River is moving very slowly in this cold weather

