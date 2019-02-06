Frosty Fraser

RONAN O’DOHERTY
Observer Reporter
(Columbia Basin) - Columbia Basin Trust is announcing changes to its Board of Directors including Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick joining the board.
Houston Today photographer, Shiela Pepping captured this cool photo of icicles on her home.
Houston Search and Rescue presented AdventureSmart: Winter Safety to Houston and area schools. The AdventureSmart provides a safety education for every season. They teach age appropriate essentials of outdoor safety and information to help reduce risks and to help prevent accidents. Happy Jacks in Houston gave a donation from their annual Christmas breakfast to help cover the costs of providing each student with a safety kit. The projects include Hug-a-tree and survive, Paddlesmart and Snow safety. (L-R first two photos) Babine Elementary School, Twain Sullivan Elementary School. (Submitted photos)
The PV Plaza held a wine and painting night recently. They had a great turn out and a fun evening for all who attended. (Shiela Pepping photo)
Fraudsters posing as BC Hydro employees were 50 per cent more successful in their attempts to steal money in 2018 than 2017, leaving BC Hydro customers out nearly $45,000.