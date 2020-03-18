Front counter closure at Summerland RCMP

The front counter of the RCMP Summerland detachment is closed to non-essential services

As it has at other detachments, as of March 18 the RCMP is temporarily closing the front counter of the Summerland RCMP office.

According to Const. James Grandy, the phone at that detachment will remain open during regular business hours and the front desk closure is to “limit public contact with our staff due to the COVID-19.”

A similar closure for all non-essential front-counter services, such as fingerprinting and police information checks, went into effect at the Penticton office of the South Okanagan Similkameen Regional RCMP Detachment at 5 p.m., March 17 as well as the Princeton detachment.

The Penticton detachment was scheduled to activate its Online Crime Reporting website March 18 to allow people to report less serious crimes.

Grandy also advised people once again to only use the 9-1-1 line for emergencies.

In Summerland, for non-emergency matters, the public can still call 250-494-7416 and the detachment remains open, only the front counter is closed non-essential services.

