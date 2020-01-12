From the Launchpad: Ryan Baker

With a combined .955 save percentage over his last two games, Rocket's goalie Ryan Baker has been catching fire. He's a big part of the reason why the team secured three of four possible points over the past weekend, facing 89 shots and turning away 86 of them.

With a combined .955 save percentage over his last two games, Rocket’s goalie Ryan Baker has been catching fire. He’s a big part of the reason why the team secured three of four possible points over the past weekend, facing 89 shots and turning away 86 of them.

In fact, he’s posted a save percentage of .933 or higher in five of his last six games.

“He stood on his head for us this weekend,” said Rockets head coach Jeremy Blumes.

Baker considers himself the sixth defenseman on the ice, which is his way of letting his teammates know that they can count on him to back them up in net. He considers himself a hard working player, who is always seeking to improve his game.

While he works hard at the rink, when he needs to relax, he likes to go sledding in the winter, and fishing in the summer.

Before a game, Baker likes to take a quick nap on occasion. Mostly, he likes to fix himself a pregame meal or snack while playing pump up music to get himself psyched up.

This season, Baker has solidified himself as a leader on the team. Returning from last year’s team that made a run for the playoffs, Baker has stood out to the coaching staff as someone who has stepped into a new role to lead his team this season.

“He has the most junior hockey experience out of anyone on the team,” said Blumes. “He truly leads by example.”

While the 19 year old doesn’t have anything set in stone for life beyond his career with the Rockets, he knows he wants to continue his schooling and pursue a post-secondary education. He would like to continue to be successful in later life, regardless of what field he eventually enters.

The Calgary native has enjoyed his time in Golden, despite being so far from home. He appreciates the unique culture that Golden has to offer, and the friendly people who live here.

If he could vacation anywhere in the world, he would choose to head to more cold and snow instead of a tropical location, listing Alaska as his primary travel wish-list destination.

Baker’s favourite movie is Avenger’s Endgame, because of how crazy it was.