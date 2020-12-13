From the Free Press archives

5 YEARS AGO (2015):

A 100 Mile firefighter proposed to his girlfriend at the annual Santa Claus Parade. The young couple, Hunter Peever and Mikayla Charbonneau, both 18, had met one another at the Lake of the Trees Bible Camp at 15. Peever said he planned the proposal during the parade because Charbonneau loves Christmas and he thought it’d make the moment all the more special. In front of dozens of parade-goers and his fellow firefighters, Peever proposed and after wiping some tears from her eyes, Charbonneau said yes.

10 YEARS AGO (2010):

For the first time in a long time, if not ever, 100 Mile House sent a juvenile curling team to provincials. The 100 Mile Curling Club was notified that their boys’ juvenile team was chosen to represent the Central Interior Zone at the 2011 BC Juvenile Boy’s and Girl’s Curling Championship. Coach Maxine Todhunter said this news was exciting for the team members and the club as a whole. “It was a big surprise,” Todhunter said, adding they were hopeful they’d be able to get a team of girls interested in competing in provincials.

15 YEARS AGO (2005):

The Mt. Timothy Ski Hill Society received $420,000 from the Northern Development Initiative Trust to improve their slopes. The funds were intended to be used to construct a new chairlift and develop a site master plan. “We’re very happy, it has enabled us to move forward and run a successful ski area,” Leslie Tassell, administration manager for the society, said. The proposed site plan would outline the future of the resort’s development and facility sustainability into the future.

20 YEARS AGO (2000):

At the Watch Lake-North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual General Meeting, members decided to name their new fire hall after Sonny Johnson. Johnson had been instrumental in the construction of Firehall No.2, fire chief Paul Wrick said. He had passed away on Oct. 29, 2000 and the loss was so significant for the remaining members of the volunteer fire department that the firefighters christened their new hall the Sonny Johnson Fire Hall No.2.