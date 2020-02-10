From the Chilliwack Progress Archives: Firearms safety training comes to Chilliwack schools

Since first publishing on April 16, 1891 the Chilliwack Progress has been the newspaper of record in Chilliwack.

Headline: Teach gun handling to school students

Date: February 10, 1965

Reporter: Unknown

Chilliwack school district superintendent Dr. J. I. Macdougall agrees instruction on the safe handling of firearms in schoolrooms is laudable and worthwhile.

The superintendent was commenting on a release from the B.C. Federation of Fish and Game Clubs stating school children in the province will be given instruction in the safe handling of firearms right in their own school rooms.

“Actually firearms safety instruction has been in effect here since 1963,” Dr. Macdougall said. “Last fall’s fun exhibition in Chilliwack Secondary School was a fine piece of work and served a much-needed purpose. Safety with guns has been in our school program the last two years and the province-wide announcement from the B.C. federation means additional help to teachers that will prove a valuable contribution for all concerned.”

The federation states final approval of a proven firearms safety instruction program, inaugurated by the federation several years ago, was given in the January department of education teaching aids circular to superintendents, school principals, and teachers throughout B.C.

While the program of safety instruction will be optional to school authorities, such a program has long been advocated by service clubs, safety organizations, and, in many cases, the teachers themselves. Federation safety program director Ralph Shaw of Kamloops ran an experimental series of classes in Kamloops schools late in 1964, following which almost 600 students passed a government-federation examination.

Following the Kamloops test program, representations were made to the B.C. Teachers Federation curriculum committee whose approval brought endorsation from the department of education.

Federation president, Kenneth H. Hodgson, said acceptance by the department of education accomplishes one of the major aims of the federation to bring firearm safety to all young people, not just those who are interested in hunting or the outdoors.

“One of the main reasons for this is the fact that a large percentage of gun accidents occur in the home or where children are playing, and have no relationship whatsoever to hunting,” Mr. Hodgson added.

The announcement in the January department of education teaching aids circular states that the school program is approved for Grade 7 safety instruction as a part of guidance programs. Material for school use is currently being printed by the federation and will be available to all schools shortly. Information on the program may be obtained from the B.C. Federation of Fish and Game Clubs, 4330 Dominion Street, Burnaby 2, B.C.