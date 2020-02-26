From the Chilliwack Progress Archives: Designing the city’s flag

The flag design introduced in 1986 is quite different from the flag Chilliwack has now.

Since first publishing on April 16, 1891 the Chilliwack Progress has been the newspaper of record in Chilliwack.

One hundred and 28 years later the Progress remains the longest continuously published newspaper in British Columbia. With the addition of a thriving digital operation anchored by theprogress.com, the Progress delivers more news to more people than ever before.

‘From the Progress Archives’ is a journey into the past, to see what was making news decades ago.

—————————————————————————————

Headline: Green heart flag

Date: February 26, 1986

Reporter:

Chilliwack will soon have its own flag.

Ald. Sherry Baker presented a proposal to council in committee Monday afternoon. The flag will be flown beside the Canadian and B.C. flags at key areas in the district, she said.

Plans are to have the flags up in time for EXPO 86.

The flag was designed by Rob Watt, curator of the Vancouver Museum and second vice-president of the B.C. chapter of the Heraldry Society of Canada.

It will resemble the Canadian flag, in that there will be two side borders on each side. Instead of red, the borders will be green.

And replacing the red maple leaf will be a large, green heart.

The current version of the Chilliwack flag, emblematic of the motto “The Green Heart of the Province.”Â

Baker said the flag’s design was discussed by the tourism support committee, and members decided to stick with a “simplistic” format.

A suggestion to have the word ‘Chilliwack’ imprinted at the bottom or in the heart was discarded.

The flag will provide Chilliwack residents with a chance to explain its meaning to visitors who may not be aware of Chilliwack’s ‘Green Heart’ motto, Baker said.

Council has authorized Baker to proceed with the design and a prototype.

Cost for the design and making one flag will be $900. Part of the $900 includes Watt’s services as designed and consultant, Baker explained.

Chilliwack Progress