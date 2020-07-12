From the archives of the Haida Gwaii Observer

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Nine of 12 entries in the Beach Buggy Race from Tlell to Tow Hill finished the course under their own steam. Winner of the under 100 horsepower class was the team of Feald and Murray in a Volkswagen truck with an "almost unbelievable" time of 1 hour, 30:30 seconds; second was a Volkswagen Mantis driven by the Stockton-Rutherford team in 1 hour, 43:40 seconds.

A photograph of part of the front page of the Haida Gwaii Observer newspaper that was distributed on Thursday, July 12, 1990. (Haida Gwaii Observer file)

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Nine of 12 entries in the Beach Buggy Race from Tlell to Tow Hill finished the course under their own steam. Winner of the under 100 horsepower class was the team of Feald and Murray in a Volkswagen truck with an “almost unbelievable” time of 1 hour, 30:30 seconds; second was a Volkswagen Mantis driven by the Stockton-Rutherford team in 1 hour, 43:40 seconds.

40 YEARS AGO (1980): “My Ministry carefully considered the possibility of subdividing Tree-farm Licence 39 and replacing it with two tree-farm licences in order to provide a separate licence for the areas situated on the Queen Charlotte Islands.” So read the opening statement in a letter from Forest Minister T. M. Waterland. Date June 20th the letter was in response to Island Protection Society’s letter of May 5th which the minister said was not received by hum until May 29th.

30 YEARS AGO (1990): A confrontation between the Haida and the Oak Bay Marine Group off Langara Island resulted in a close call for several Haidas, damage to their canoe, a police investigation, and an injunction ordering the Haida to stop protesting. At issue was the management and registration program for commercial sports fishing implemented this spring by the Council of the Haida Nation. The Oak Bay group, which operated the “Charlotte Princess” as a commercial sports fishing lodge was one of the few that was not cooperating with the Haida.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Islanders were told they had to wait a while to witness a jury trial on the islands. The first-ever jury trial to be held here was cancelled when the Masset woman charged with aggravated assault changed her mind and decided to plead guilty. “This is typical of all trials before the courts,” said Patrick Lindquist, Prince Rupert sheriff. Mr. Lindquist said people change their minds at the last minute. “We get the jury in there, the person’s in the box and they decide to plead guilty,” he said. Preparations for the trial were called off and the woman was to be sentenced July 10 instead.

