From the archives of the 100 Mile House Free Press

36 Years Ago (1983): Although the details hadn't been worked out yet, the board of School District #27 approved an Early French Immersion program for the 100 Mile area to begin in the fall. Federal funds were said to cover 50 per cent of the cost of initiation of either the program itself, new immersion grade levels or additional classrooms, as well as $70 per immersion student per year materials funding and grants for teacher aides and administration.

29 Years Ago (1990): The Cariboo Interior would have greater exposure in May when the ministry of highways was set to erect new 11 by eight-foot signs identifying the major stops on Hwy. 97, said Mayor Donna Barnett. The new signage came on the heels of meetings between members of the Cariboo Development Region committee and the ministry of highways. Barnett said she was pleased to see a “real thing” as opposed to another study.

21 Years Ago (1998): The first of three “reduced activity” days was coming up that would see doctors’ offices and clinics around the province closed to patients. The B.C. Medical Association asked its members to withdraw patient services for three days to keep the medical services budget on target. The BCMA alleged that there was a $70 million deficit in the provincial medical services fund. Insufficient government funding let to doctors working without pay for more than 15 days, said BCMA president Dr. Granger Avery.

12 Years Ago (2007): Residential care in 100 Mile House was about to get a huge boost with a new wing to be built alongside Fischer Place with 90 residential care beds in place by June. “It will be a really good addition for 100 Mile and certainly meet the needs for a long time,” said Claire Ann Brodie, director, Home and Community Care for Interior Health. The project had a cost of $7,234,768 with the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital contributing $2,893,907.

8 Years Ago (2011): The School District #27 was considering a reconfiguration of Lac la Hache Elementary School to accommodate grades K-3 only. The board passed a motion to investigate the change, which would result in bussing the school’s grades four to seven to Mile 108 Elementary School. Trustee Pete Penner said the plan provided savings by reducing the staff while not closing the building, as well as maintaining the extra funding that comes in for rural schools.

