From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

34 Years Ago (1984): Local bankers said foreclosures could increase in the 100 Mile House area because of the then-impending shutdown of Weldwood of Canada's plywood mill. At the time, bank representatives agreed that there were no greater incidences of foreclosures at the time but that the loss of 160 jobs created the potential for more in 1984-85. Those queried said the financial institutions would rather assist clients than foreclose unless the client was of demonstrably bad character.

28 Years Ago (1990): There was the porential for the amount of garbage at the 100 Mile House dump to increase by as much as 50 per cent. The Cariboo Regional District wanted to amend its permit application to accommodate the trash accumulated at the Lone Butte transfer station, with approval having to come from waste management. However, it was considered unlikely that the transfer station would provide 50 per cent more garbage.

22 Years Ago (1996): The South Cariboo Recreation Commission passed the Stan Halcro Arena puck to a Kamloops engineering firm. “We need to know the life expectancy of the structure,” said Mayor Ray Carlson. “We don’t need to know yet about some beautiful building that someone might want to propose to us.” Two earlier studies provided mixed results. “If we put $100,000 into the arena, will it give three more years of life, five more years or whatever,” he said.

17 Years Ago (2001): Those who dialed 911 within the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) received a recorded message: “For emergency help hang-up for two seconds, then dial 0. An operator will assist you. 911 emergency service is not available in this community. That message had been phased out from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District. Significant strides had been made at the time to prepare for 911 emergency service in the CRD at the time but “there’s nothing on the go right now,” said Greg Sehn, chair of the 911 committee at the time.

9 Years Ago (2009): Construction on a new library in 100 Mile House was set to begin in weeks. The Cariboo Regional District awarded the construction contract to Mireau Contractors Ltd. from Abbotsford, the same company that built the South Cariboo Recreation Centre in 2002. “It is reassuring to know that we are working with a corporation that understands the importance of supporting our local economy by employing local tradespeople,” he said.