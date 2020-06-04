From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

40 YEARS AGO (1980): Local members of the British Columbia Government Employees Union were staging a protest rally to show their opposition to recent amendments to the public employee pension legislation. The local rally was part of a series that would be held across the province. "This legislation affects everyone employed by the provincial government." Cariboo MLA and Minister of Transport and Highways Alex Fraser said he supported the government's proposed amendments to the pension scheme, noting that proposals affected all provincial government pensions.

40 YEARS AGO (1980): Local members of the British Columbia Government Employees Union were staging a protest rally to show their opposition to recent amendments to the public employee pension legislation. The local rally was part of a series that would be held across the province. “This legislation affects everyone employed by the provincial government.” Cariboo MLA and Minister of Transport and Highways Alex Fraser said he supported the government’s proposed amendments to the pension scheme, noting that proposals affected all provincial government pensions.

31 YEARS AGO (1989): The state of rural roads after Highways’ privatization seemed to depend on where you lived and who you talk to, according to a brief survey of Interlakes residents. Numerous Deka Lake area residents were convinced road conditions had deteriorated since highways maintenance was privatized. One of the the biggest bones of contention in the small resort community was the grade of the sand being used on the main road during winter. “Texas pea-gravel,” is how resident Les Andrew described it, adding he replaced windshield, and headlight and repainted the front of his vehicle.

23 YEARS AGO (1997): The Agricultural Land Commission agreed that some areas surrounding 100 Mile House should come out of the ALR, but it was reserving judgment on other plots. The provincial commission spent two days in Williams Lake to deal with block exclusions from the ALR. “We had some concerns dating back to 1989-90, where our Community Settlement Plan indicated the ALR was stopping 100 Mile from developing,” said Mayor Donna Barnett. A 1991 letter from the commission indicated some agreement, she said.

15 YEARS AGO (2005): Mt. Timothy may be partially scorched but the buildings and infrastructure remained in tact. A May 29 lightning storm resulted in a fire at the Mt. Timothy. By Sunday evening, the fire had breached the edge of the ski area. Noel Thompson, the manager of the ski hill, said the Big Easy had some fire damage but the fire bombers were at work heading off the fire with several retardant drops. “Risk to buildings and equipment still rates at low and all is well right now with the wind blowing away from the ski area,” he said.

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Work on the Highway 97/Horse Lake Road intersection in 100 Mile House was going smoothly and everything was on schedule, said Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure project manager Maurice LeFrancois. “We’re still looking at completion in September.” At the time, contractor Jacob Bros Construction was working on the storm drains and catch basins on Alder Avenue and directly across the highway. With these kind of projects, LeFrancois said, they have to work from the bottom up. “You get utilities, storm, sewer and water, in and then you work your way up.”

