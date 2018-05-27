From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

37 Years Ago (1981): The Hat Creek coal controversy moved into high gear with the B.C. Hydro release of its massive and long-awaited Hat Creek Environmental Impact Statement. B.C. Hydro had been investigating the Hat Creek Site (approximately 30 kilometres from Cache Creek via Highway 12) since 1997. It was one of the largest known deposits in the world and thought to be the deepest, at 1,400 to 2,000 feet

37 Years Ago (1981): The Hat Creek coal controversy moved into high gear with the B.C. Hydro release of its massive and long-awaited Hat Creek Environmental Impact Statement. B.C. Hydro had been investigating the Hat Creek Site (approximately 30 kilometres from Cache Creek via Highway 12) since 1997. It was one of the largest known deposits in the world and thought to be the deepest, at 1,400 to 2,000 feet

29 Years Ago (1989): While alcohol and marijuana topped the substance abuse list locally, cocaine was “readily accessible” and police weren’t ruling out the possibility of crack either. RCMP Const. Shawn Walton said alcohol was definitely the “runaway leader” in the village with marijuana a close second. The use of cocaine had steadily increased locally, he said. “More and more cocaine is coming to our attention,” he said. Police are beginning to look for it more too, he added.

21 Years Ago (1997): A non-profit society formed to build a skateboard park in 100 Mile House could eventually put its energy to work on other recreational projects for youth. “Once we get [the park], we’d like to look at other projects in the future,” said Mark Jansen, a youth who skateboards. The society was made of a group of skateboarding youth and interested adults who got to gather after 100 Mile House council offered municipal land on Horse Lake Road to use for the skateboard park if the users would build and maintain the park themselves as a non-profit society.

17 Years Ago (2001): Walt Cobb was greeted by a crowd when he arrived at his campaign office in Williams Lake at, 8:18 p.m.. The South Cariboo Liberal said he didn’t expect such an early victory. He attributed his large margin of support – Cobb earned over 62 per cent of the votes in the end – to an excellent team, the poor NDP reputation and plenty of door knocking.

9 Years Ago (2009): Donna Barnett, Liberal candidate for the Cariboo Chilcotin was declared elected. The 2009 provincial election in the Cariboo-Chilcotin was a nail-biter since but final counts in the riding showed Liberal candidate Donna Barnett leading by 88 votes with her 6,259 votes to the NDP’s Charlie Wyse’s 6,171 votes, and Green Party candidate Elli Taylor at 650. “We knew it would be a close and it shows you’ve got to get every vote out,” said Barnett.

