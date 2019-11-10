From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

39 YEARS AGO (1980): Mayor Ross Marks was returned to the office by acclamation but there was a three-way aldermanic race for two positions open on the village council. Incumbent Peggy Van Tine had previously announced her intentions to seek re-election. She was joined in the race by businessman David McIntyre and mill employee Pierre De Cooman. Alderman Ron Fearing stepped down from council after serving the village in that capacity for six years.

39 YEARS AGO (1980): Mayor Ross Marks was returned to the office by acclamation but there was a three-way aldermanic race for two positions open on the village council. Incumbent Peggy Van Tine had previously announced her intentions to seek re-election. She was joined in the race by businessman David McIntyre and mill employee Pierre De Cooman. Alderman Ron Fearing stepped down from council after serving the village in that capacity for six years.

28 YEARS AGO (1991): NDP MLA David Zirnhelt was selected as B.C.’s new Economic Development minister. “Later on tonight, I’ll try to find my new office. I’ll have to, there’s a cabinet meeting tomorrow,” he quipped. The new ministry was part of the NDP’s cabinet re-organization and Zirnhelt said one of his first duties was to accompany Premier Mike Harcourt on a trade mission to Japan. “That will be an important mission since Japan is the province’s largest trading partner.”

21 YEARS AGO (1998): The Environment Ministry was set to use the results of a review of the moose hunting season in the Cariboo-Chilcotin to develop future regulations. Regional population assessments indicated bull moose numbers and bull/cow rations improved since 1993, but the survey also indicated ratios in some management units were still below the minimum target of 30 bulls per 100 cows. One option the ministry was considering was switching to Limited Entry Hunting.

15 YEARS AGO (2004): A petition addressed to MLA Walt Cobb said that over the past five years poor winter road maintenance had contributed to numerous accidents, injuries and deaths, as well as high insurance, medical and service costs. “I have raised concerns with the amount of complaints I get in the 100 Mile area and I will certainly pursue it,” said Cobb. “Regardless of the petition.” 100 Mile Councillor Mitch Campsall said that he petition didn’t blame anyone.

6 YEARS AGO (2013): A federal review panel’s report and recommendations on a Prosperity Mine Project stated that the mine would result in “significant adverse environmental effects.” The project proposed to mine the largest undeveloped gold-copper deposit in Canada. Prior to the report’s release, Taseko Mines Ltd. had repeatedly indicated it expected the Canadian Environment Assessment Agency’s panel to conclude the project would have not significant adverse effects on the environment.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.