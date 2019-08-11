From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

30 Years Ago (1989): The village, Ainsworth Lumber, Weldwood of Canada and the Ministry of Forests jointly signed a $100,000 community forestry program on Friday, which created 750 short-term jobs or 400 man-days of work. The project, designed to improve the value and growth of immature forests on Crown and municipal lands, included spacing trees on approximately 200 hectares in the Horse Lake, 122 Mile, Edmond's Lake or Canim Lake area for a cost of $425 to $450 per hectare.

27 Years Ago (1992): A tight budget forced 100 Mile Hospital to charge fees on items for patients who don’t have to stay overnight. “I want to stress that this is for outpatients, not for emergencies,” said Bill Marshall, the hospital’s administrator at the time. For example, someone who is brought to the hospital after a car accident needing a neck collar will receive one for free, if it’s not an emergency case $10 would be charged, he explained. Patients would not be able to obtain inhalers or pills free of charge.

22 Years Ago (1997): A law that makes it illegal for passengers to ride in the back of pickup trucks on municipal roads has been expanded to include all public roads in the province. The new regulation came into effect on Aug. 1. The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Highways estimates that more than 250 people are injured or killed every year by riding in the back of moving vehicles. Const. Brenda Leslie of the 100 Mile House RCMP is pleased that the regulation has been extended to all public roads.

19 Years Ago (2000): Weldwood of Canada’s Quesnel operation was fined $1,350 for failing to maintain and perform regular inspections on a road which contributed to a hillside collapse. Under the Forest Practices Code, the Ministry of Environment, Lands and Parks fined Weldwood for the landslide above Lostway Creek, discovered by Ministry of Forests last August. An investigation involving the Conservation Officer Service and the Ministry of Environment’s Forest Ecosystem specialist led to three administrative penalties levied by the ministry in June 2000.

10 Years Ago (2009): Five members of the local agriculture community including 100 Mile farmer and Coun. Bill Hadden and rancher Gus Horn, met in the Valley Room Aug. 5 to sit down with NDP MLA Lana Popham, Agriculture critic, and NDP MLA Bob Simpson, Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation critic. Simpson explained the two members of the Legislature were touring communities across BC to help newly-elected Popham better understand the agriculture profile.