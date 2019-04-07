From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

24 Years Ago (1995): All five directors of the Mt. Timothy Ski Area resigned to provide a clean slate at the society's annual general meeting. A slate of eleven directors was put together to take over the hill's operations, pending a vote of the society membership at the AGM at the Lac La Hache community hall on April 13. The proposed slate of directors included members from Williams Lake, Lac La Hache and 100 Mile House. Director, Doug Cadrin said he was optimistic. "The feeling on the hill is positive. The new directorship will raise funds to get ahead and make the hill grow."

24 Years Ago (1995): All five directors of the Mt. Timothy Ski Area resigned to provide a clean slate at the society’s annual general meeting. A slate of eleven directors was put together to take over the hill’s operations, pending a vote of the society membership at the AGM at the Lac La Hache community hall on April 13. The proposed slate of directors included members from Williams Lake, Lac La Hache and 100 Mile House. Director, Doug Cadrin said he was optimistic. “The feeling on the hill is positive. The new directorship will raise funds to get ahead and make the hill grow.”

22 Years Ago (1997): The developer of nine new residential lots at Galpin Place and Cariboo Trail had to install sidewalks as part of the new development. That was the decision of the 100 Mile House council despite a plea for a development variance permit from developer Peter Castonguay of 100 Mile Ranch Enterprises at a council meeting March 25. There were existing subdivisions on Cariboo Trail that did not have sidewalks. Castonguay argued that it’s not fair to have him pay for sidewalks in front of new lots which would not lead anywhere. Estimates at the meeting suggested the construction of sidewalks would raise the cost of the lots by $1,000-2,000.

19 Years Ago (2000): 100 Mile Fire and Rescue received an alarmingly high number of rescue calls in 1999, reported Fire Chief Ted Shields. Shields attended a council meeting on March 28 presenting his quarterly report for October, November and December 1999. There were 16 rescue calls in those three months alone and 39 for the entire year. “That’s four times what we’ve had other years.” Shields said. Shields expressed concern that a large portion of those calls were very serious traffic collisions, indicating a possible problem with reckless driving. One difficulty in solving the problem is that often people who are involved in collisions are from surrounding areas or just passing through town. Shields said that 1999 had been a successful year in general for the fire department.

8 Years Ago (2011): The South Cariboo Meat Co-op (SCMC) faced a deadline of April 12 to raise the remaining membership funds or its red-meat abattoir would not go forward. Having provincial licensing and construction deadlines looming the SCMC board had to make their final decision on proceeding with the project before that date. Co-op manager Howie McMillian noted that membership share sales had been significant, there remained a considerable shortfall. A number of additional shares ad to be sold prior to April 12. “It’s crunch time. There is no way we can delay the project any further – we need to physically construct the building and get it operational by the peak season in the fall.” McMillan said some of the folks may have let this slip under the radar screen over the past three years, so was important they were aware of the urgency and the magnitude of letting the opportunity pass.

9 Years Ago (2010): Conservation officers in the Cariboo expected to deal with bears, wolves, coyotes and cougars, but they seized two African lion cubs in the 100 Mile House area and took them into possession. The Ministry if Environment confirmed the cubs were seized without incident and were taken to a safe and secure shelter. The seizure was part of a new provincial legislation regulating the possession, breeding, release, trafficking, shipping or transportation of potentially hazardous non-native or alien species. As of April 1, 2010, all owners of species designated as “controlled alien species” under the Wildfire Act needed a possession permit from the Ministry of Environment.