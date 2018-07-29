From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

36 Years Ago (1982): A Vancouver area businessman was planning to develop an industrial complex near Wells Gray Provincial Park at Mahood Lake. Art Friesen, president of Streamline Sawmills Ltd. told the Free Press that he hoped to construct a sawmill and a kitchen cabinet component manufacturing plant on property owned by Clearwater Timber Ltd. He said he planned to develop his part into 23 lots 22 of which would be two acres in size and sold to small industry.

29 Years Ago (1989): Sixty regional district employees in 100 Mile, Williams Lake and Quesnel voted 100 per cent in favour of striking, although it wasn’t clear yet whether they would actually hit the bricks. They were seeking wage parity with their counterparts in the Fraser Ft. George and Thompson Nicola Regional Districts. A recent survey had shown that CRD employees were paid about 25 per cent less than employees doing the same job in the other districts.

25 Years Ago (1993): The Canadian Rangers (local militia) took part in their annual training at the Lone Butte Fish and Wildlife firing range. The corporals did very well in the shooting competition with Keith Johnson taking top shot with a score of 89 out of a possible 100. Top score received a medal and a plaque, as well as being eligible to be among the provincial top 20 to go onto Victoria. The top 10 there could go on to Victoria. Other training included compass exercises.

18 Years Ago (2000): A rare, large marijuana grow operation in 100 Mile House kept local police busy. 100 Mile House RCMP snagged 110 plants and some marijuana growing equipment from a residence on Dogwood Avenue. “It’s a substantial drug seizure, and police are pleased this illegal substance has been prevented from getting into the hands of young people and other citizens in the community,” said Crop. Rick Bigland. The seized plants were between 20 and 30 centimetres high.

8 Years Ago (2010): The Cariboo Central Interior Poultry Producers Association (CCIPPA) obtained a provincial Class B licence for its mobile processing unit (MPU). Previously the MPU operated under a transitional CLass C licence which only allowed direct sales to customers from the farm gate or farmer’s markets. Access to a Class B licence would allow Cariboo producers to market their farm fresh poultry and rabbits at retail stores throughout the province, a goal CCIPPA had been working towards since 2007.

