From the 100 Mile Free Press archives

37 Years Ago (1981): A group of children, aged 10, 8 and 9, were missing overnight. The children were found the next day at a log cabin used by skiers along the Red Coach Inn cross-country ski trail where they had decided to stay overnight. Tired and frightened, they said they were kept awake most of the night by the howling of coyotes. They were brought to the detachment for a reunion with parents.

29 Years Ago (1989): 100 Mile House Council decided to withhold a decision on a controversial shopping issue that saw stores open on Sunday. At the time, Safeway was appealing Quesnel’s shopping hours bylaw. Alderman Ray Carlson said “it would be ludicrous to make a decision just to have it challenged in court. We can’t afford the legal fees. You might think we’re riding on the coattails of Quesnel – they can afford to pay the cost.”

22 Years Ago (1996): Incumbent Cariboo South MLA David Zirnhelt pulled off an incredibly narrow victory. The provincial total showed Glen Clark’s NDP returning as a majority government. Liberal candidate Dave Worthy, who lost by a few hundred votes and had previously lost federally, said it would be the last the Cariboo saw of him as a politician. “The only reason I came back was because people convinced me it was necessary to try to create a victory tonight.”

16 Years Ago (2002): The Buffalo Creek Elementary Parent Advisory Committee (PAC) was predicting its school would be next on the extinction list; Corresponding Secretary Kate Refan said they would not go down without a fight. “We’re convinced that it’s only a matter of time before they close Buffalo Creek,” said Regan “We realize the target has shifted from Forest Grove to us.”

10 Years Ago (2008): Up to 500 cattlemen were expected in 100 Mile House for the B.C. Cattlemen’s Association’s convention and annual general meeting. Topics for debate included calling to lobby the provincial and federal government to reinstate a portion of the Mountain Pine Beetle Mitigation Fund to the ranching group as originally promised, treaty negotiations and their impact on Crown land and more.

