From the 100 Mile Free Press archives

35 Years Ago (1983): A petition calling for a referendum on the fate of a $1,074,000 water treatment facility for 100 Mile House was ruled invalid. According to the Petition Certification, only 41 of the 60 names on the petition were ruled valid and sufficient. In order for the petition to be valid, 50 names were required on the petition using the electors on the 1982/83 voters' list exclusively (36 were) or 53 on that and those registered to vote in the 1982/83 municipal elections (41 were).

29 Years Ago (1989): The village sweeper bit the dust — at least temporarily. An annual spring equipment check on the village’s street sweeper turned up more work than village crews bargained for. The mechanic doing the inspection noticed that a bearing on a shaft of the sweeper was “ready to go.” They had already been waiting four weeks for a part to get it back on the road and even thought about fabricating their own part but decided against it.

26 Years Ago (1992): A police crackdown on speeders was designed to reduce the number of accidents on the highways as accident numbers were steadily rising. “Our police on speeding has been revamped. Anybody travelling in excess of the posted speed, depending on that speed, will be issued a traffic notice, which is a warning, or a violation ticket, which is a charge,” said RCMP Const. Burt Allision, the head of the 100 MIle Highway Patrol.

15 Years Ago (2003): Enrolment decline, three-grade split classes and building conditions were among the criteria that could determine whether School District 27 facilities are evaluated for closure or consolidation in the future. At a school board meeting, a policy was drafted that outlined the criteria. The policy said that prior to determining whether to close or consolidate a school, “normally the board would provide a process that allows for a reasonable amount of lead time and consultation with stakeholders.”

8 Years Ago (2010): Taxes in the District of 100 Mile House were set to go up 3.3 per cent. Councillors had been working on the budget since August. At first, they were looking at a 10 per cent tax increase but whittled it down to 3.3 per cent. An open meeting was scheduled to discuss the district’s five-year financial plan which was set to explain where tax dollars were going and the rationale behind that spending.

