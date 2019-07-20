From the 100 Mile Free Press archives

28 Years Ago (1991): Shane Wilkie knew he would be going to be up against some tough competition at the 14th B.C. Summer Games in Coquitlam. Wilkie had placed first at Williams Lake at the Zone 8 playoffs, which had qualified four golfers. "I'm a five handicap and have a good chance to do well at the Games, but we'll be up against from the Lower Mainland who are playing golf all year round," said Wilkie. Wilkie had been playing gold for five years and despite the drawback from the Cariboo's climate, he had achieved other success.

28 Years Ago (1991): Shane Wilkie knew he would be going to be up against some tough competition at the 14th B.C. Summer Games in Coquitlam. Wilkie had placed first at Williams Lake at the Zone 8 playoffs, which had qualified four golfers. “I’m a five handicap and have a good chance to do well at the Games, but we’ll be up against from the Lower Mainland who are playing golf all year round,” said Wilkie. Wilkie had been playing gold for five years and despite the drawback from the Cariboo’s climate, he had achieved other success.

20 Years Ago (1999): Two Alaska residents were killed when their single-engine Cherokee Piper aircraft had crashed just south of Clinton at approximately 6:30 p.m. on July 14. Philip Sidney Nelson and Holly Mae Nelson, both 61, of Glennallen, Alaska, had departed Abbotsford and were headed to Prince George. The aircraft had crashed 15km south of Clinton about half a kilometre west of Hwy. 97 in a hayfield. The plane had broken apart and engulfed in flames upon impact.

19 Years Ago (2000): A rare, large marijuana operation in 100 Mile Houe was busted. 100 Mile House RCMP had snagged over 100 plants and equipment to grow the marijuana from a residence on Dogwood Avenue. “It’s a substantial drug seizure and police are pleased this illegal substance has been prevented from getting in the hands of young people and other citizens in the community,” said Corp. Rick Bigland. Police had also seized, harvested marijuana as well as three rifles.

11 Years Ago (2008): Forty-four British Columbian forest fighters and specialists had been sent to California. The fire season in BC had not been too bad, allowing the sharing of resources until they were to be needed again in the province. The two-unit crews of 20 people each, two air attack officers and two agency representatives were expected to be in the western state for 14 days. California’s fire season saw 1,781 wildfires, which burned nearly 285,000 hectares – destroying 99 residences. The deployment costs were covered by the requesting jurisdiction.

4 Years Ago (2015): The money to fund a lift station for the water park in Centennial Park was given a thumbs up from the South Cariboo Joint Committee. The 100 Mile House Waterpark Society had to raise the remaining funds in order to build the splash components of the park. Initial feedback from the public preferred the location of the park to be at the South Cariboo Rec Centre but the expenses were much higher compared to its location at Centennial Park.