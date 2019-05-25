From the 100 Mile Free Press Archives

27 Years Ago (1992): The Free Press published its own guide on "How to talk Cowboy" during the Cariboo Calling edition of May 13, 1992. The guide included a list of Cowboy words and phrases alongside their definitions. "Malk" was defined as "what you get from the cows", while "pert" was defined as "feelin' good". "Salary" was considered "a stringy green vegetable" and a "toad strangler" was understood to imply a heavy rain. Phrases such as "Rah cheer" were included alongside examples of how to use the terms in a sentence. For example: "He was born rah cheer."

27 Years Ago (1992): The Free Press published its own guide on “How to talk Cowboy” during the Cariboo Calling edition of May 13, 1992. The guide included a list of Cowboy words and phrases alongside their definitions. “Malk” was defined as “what you get from the cows”, while “pert” was defined as “feelin’ good”. “Salary” was considered “a stringy green vegetable” and a “toad strangler” was understood to imply a heavy rain. Phrases such as “Rah cheer” were included alongside examples of how to use the terms in a sentence. For example: “He was born rah cheer.”

21 Years Ago (1998): The Ministry of Health approved its share of funding for a new complex in 100 Mile House to centralize health services. In May 1998, the ministry approved its share of funding for 100 Mile’s proposed community health centre and Mill Site Lodge expansion. The project included $4.7 million to construct the new health centre. The ministry partnered with the Cariboo Coast Regional Hospital District to fund the $9.9 million Mill Site expansion, on a 60-40 per cent basis, respectively. In total, $16 million was allocated for the project.

RELATED: Fischer Place/Mill Site Lodge beds to be opened

15 Years Ago (2004): The 100 Mile House Free Press received the Crime Stoppers Media Award for newspaper special reports in a community of up to 20,000. The Crime Stoppers of the South Cariboo was also recognized for helping to put the brakes on millions of dollars of illicit drug trading. The Annual B.C. Crime Stoppers Advisory Board Conference took place on April 29, 2004, and presented the South Cariboo branch with a Milestone Award to recognize the local Crime Stoppers Tip Line, which has helped to bring about the seizure of almost $3 million worth of drugs since the program started in 1996.

10 Years Ago (2009): 100 Mile Junior High students brought the Rogers and Hammerstein musical Oklahoma! to life for a three-day performance run in the community. The cast consisted of Grade 8 and 9 students, led by the direction of their musical theatre teacher Todd Lund. The play was also performed in 100 Mile House by high school students back in 1992.

4 Years Ago (2015): The 100 Mile House Fire-Rescue said goodbye to their longest-serving department member, Joe Guerreiro, after more than 40 years of service. Guerreiro joined the department back in 1974 after volunteering as a citizen during a fire call that only had two crew members able to respond. Guerreiro pulled up to the scene and began to help pull hoses before another fire engine arrived with more department members. One of those members asked him to join, and the rest was history.

raven.nyman@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.