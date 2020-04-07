From tennis to basketball to picketball all sports courts closed in Chilliwack

City of Chilliwack closed all facilities in town to encourage folks adhere to physical distancing

Exercise is crucial during a pandemic, but not at the risk of others.

Mayor Ken Popove let folks know in his mayor’s message of April 6 that City of Chilliwack has now shut down access to all sports courts to further encourage physical distancing and keep residents safe.

That includes all the tennis and pickleball courts in Chilliwack as well as the hockey, soccer and basketball courts.

“On Saturday, I was glad to hear that Dr. Bonnie Henry was heartened by the declining number of infections. Even as we see the numbers go down, she reminded us that the numbers could surge again,” Mayor Popove stated in his message.

“Now is the time to continue doing what we have been doing, even though it is difficult.”

City officials are committed to helping residents follow the orders and guidelines issued by the provincial health officer.

“Unfortunately, we are still seeing some people who are not getting the message.

“On Saturday, we put up fencing around all of our skateparks as many youths were not obeying closure signs or practising physical distancing.

“Today, (Monday) we will be closing all of our sports courts to further encourage residents to do the right thing.”

The mayor recognizes that what they are asking is a challenge for some.

“As the weather gets nicer this week, I know it will be harder than ever to stay home, but please, do your part.

“If a park or trail is crowded, help us keep them open by coming back at a time that is less busy. Exercise is important, but not at the risk of your health and the health of others. Be safe, Chilliwack.”

