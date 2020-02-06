From stolen booze to stolen baby food, Langley crimes caught on camera

Langley RCMP are looking for two augur bits worth $10,000 among other crimes

These two men are suspects in the thefts of iPhones worth $3,400.

From pricey construction equipment to baby food and second-hand clothes, Langley thieves made off with a wide variety of items over the last month, according to the local RCMP.

Police have now released surveillance images of suspects in several of the crimes.

• Overnight on Jan. 15, someone broke into the Aldergrove Liquor Store and made off with alcohol, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP. Images of the suspect and a truck, which appeared to have recycling bins in the back, were captured. The truck is believed to be blue.

• On the night of Jan. 12, someone stole two augur bits from Home Depot. The bits were worth approximately $10,000, said Largy.

• Two men allegedly stole four iPhones from Walmart on Jan. 31. The phones are worth about $3,500.

• A woman allegedly stole $300 worth of baby formula from Superstore on Feb. 3. The woman is Caucasian, about 45 years old, with a slim build. She was wearing a dark brown cardigan, short shorts, and was carrying a red purse.

• Police suspect a man made off with clothing items from Value Village on Feb. 4. The suspect is 6’2″, Caucasian, thin, in his late 50s, and was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes, said Largy. He rode away from the store on his bike, and RCMP officers in the areas were unable to locate him.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects or crimes is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

