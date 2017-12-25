“From Canada’s Lakes to the World”: An essay/video contest for IISD-ELA’s 50th anniversary

North Thompson Star/Journal

International Institute for Sustainable Development Experimental Lakes Area is turning 50!

After 50 years of researching fresh water like no other place on earth, the world’s freshwater laboratory is asking Canada’s young people to share what research they think should be done to keep the world’s water clean for the next 50 years and beyond….

“We are asking Canadian high school students to write an essay, or shoot a short video, to tell us (1) which issue should be researched next at IISD-ELA; and (2) how we should do that research,” says Danielle Desrochers, Education and Outreach Assistant, IISD Experimental Lakes Area. “Students could win an all-inclusive trip for two to IISD Experimental Lakes Area to learn first-hand how we carry out our unique brand of freshwater research.”

Desrocher notes that if students are looking for inspiration, they can check out last year’s winning entries at: https://www.iisd.org/ela/blog/news/canadas-high-school-students-tell-us-save-fresh-water/

If students are interested in the video portion of this contest, she suggets taking a look at the “Science Video Tips” at: https://twitter.com/i/moments/936240638978338816

Full information can be found online at: https://www.iisd.org/ela/educational-resources/canadas-lakes-world-essayvideo-contest-iisd-elas-50th-anniversary/

The contest is open to residents of Canada who are currently enrolled in Grade 9–12 at a Canadian institution, and are returning to school in the fall of 2018. Students should have a designated teacher to guide them through the process and review the materials before submission. This years contest is also open to both French and English submissions.

Entries must be submitted no later than Feb. 16, 2018, at 9:59 p.m., Pacific Time (11:59 p.m. Central Time).