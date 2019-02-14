From boat motor to horse saddle, search recovers thousands in stolen Vernon property

A substantial amount of stolen property has been recovered by RCMP.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Targeted Policing members obtained a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into several commercial and residential break and enters that occurred in late 2018.

Members executed the search warrant Jan. 16 at a local storage locker facility that has resulted in the seizure of over 100 suspected stolen items including a large number of tools and other items ranging from a boat motor to a horse saddle. Officers estimate the value of goods recovered to be over $35,000.

“Officers are working hard to re-unite victims with their property at this time and any identified victims are being contacted by police to attend the local detachment,” said

RCMP spokesperson Cst. Kelly Brett. “Future media releases will be distributed, if required, to identify owners of specific seized property.”

The investigation continues and police expect to forward additional charges to the BC Prosecution Office in relation to the numerous break and enter incidents.

“Targeting persons responsible for break and enters and theft is important to crime reduction and community safety,” says Sgt. David Evans, of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Targeted Policing unit. “This investigation has resulted in two offenders being charged and a significant amount of property being returned to the victims.”

Brandon Wilson, a 32-year-old Vernon man, and Natasha Perry, a 32-year-old Vernon woman, have both been charged with one residential and one commercial Break and Enter and one count of Possession of Stolen Property from offences that took place in December in the Vernon and Coldstream areas. Wilson remains in custody awaiting future court appearances while Perry has been released on conditions.

Property crime is often a crime of opportunity and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP want to remind the public to document any valuable property by recording serial numbers and placing identifying marks on the items. For more information regarding break and enter and theft safety tips visit the BC RCMP web site.

