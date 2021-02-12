From abstract to acrylic: Vanderhoof artist shares her love for paintings

Mary Lynn Lawrence's work is displayed in the arts room this month.

With Vanderhoof’s first street art show gaining traction, a local painter shared her love for painting with the Express.

“I am inspired by my surroundings,” said Mary Lynn Lawrence. Lawrence also owns Lynn Hair Design in town.

She is the first artist being showcased through the show, with her paintings displayed on the windows of the arts room of the YMCA – Community Centre building.

The local artist started painting 30 years ago. Since the, she has completed several illustrations, many of them displayed in art galleries.

“I was living in Alberta and was pretty much doing abstract art. As soon as we moved back to B.C., it was all about forests and trees,” she said.

Lawrence has dabbled in various forms of painting including water colour, oil, coloured pencils, charcoal and pastels. Lately, she is fascinated with acrylic.

“Acrylic painting is really versatile. You can work with it thick and heavy, and can fill it out. It dries quickly if you want to do lots of layers,” she said.

The local painter’s work will be displayed through the windows of the arts room for the month of February. And all of the paintings you see are on sale.

The Vanderhoof Street Art Show is an initiative by the Nechako Community Arts Council.

