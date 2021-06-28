Friends of Abbotsford family launch GoFundMe to help purchase wheelchair van

The Wickware family hopes to be able to afford a wheelchair van to help their two twin sons lead a more comfortable life. (GoFundMe photo)

Friends of an Abbotsford family dealing with mounting challenges related to the medical needs of their three-year-old twin sons have launched a GoFundMe to aid them with the significant costs they are facing.

Carley and Scott Wickware, who reside in Abbotsford with their four children, are in need of a specialized van that costs $70,000, plus an additional $30,000 to $40,000 in alterations.

Twins Liam and Grey were diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of two due to an early delivery and lack of oxygen to their brains due to various issues faced by premature infants.

It’s likely that Grey will have to remain wheelchair-bound for the rest of his life and the pair already have issues maintaining balance, vision, hearing and the ability to communicate.

Grey is unable to feed himself and has no control of his neck or hands, while Liam has control of his neck but has difficulty controlling his hands. Without intensive therapy Liam will also likely be wheelchair-bound.

According to the GoFundMe, Carley and Scott feel overwhelmed at the idea of leaving the house together as a family of six. What should be a simple task is overshadowed by the inaccessibility of their current van to accommodate all four children and two wheelchairs.

Due to the amount of room required to accommodate two wheelchairs, the family’s current van is not able to be modified. The new van the family is hoping to buy will be specialized for wheelchair accommodation and safety. This will include a lift, proper securement devices for the wheelchairs and most importantly, room for the whole family.

This new van will allow the Wickwares to no longer have to face the struggle of trying to arrange various modes of transportation for the twins to be able to join them for their family outings. It would also provide the family with the security of knowing that the boys will be able to safely attend their specialist appointments, school and other important events.

Carley is customer experience manager at the TD Bank on Sumas Way. An employee of the bank who reached out to The News stated that she is the most hard working person she knows and is so dedicated to both her work and her family.

For more information and to donate, visit gofundme.com/f/help-liam-grey-get-a-wheelchair-van.

The fundraiser has collected $10,792 of its $115,000 goal.

