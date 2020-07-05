Friends, family remember victim of Langley possible triple-homicide fire at memorial

Memorial held for one the of three found dead at a house fire in Langley Meadows last month

Friends and family came to mourn Medea Ebrahimian, one of three people found dead at a house fire in a quiet Langley neighbourhood last month. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

A memorial service was held for 23-year-old Medea Ebrahimian, one of three people found dead at a house fire in Langley Meadows on June 13.

The service took place on Saturday afternoon at Heritage Gardens Cemetery, 19082 16th Avenue.

It was open to anyone who wished to attend as Dyako Ebrahimian, Medea’s father, wanted the community to know the “amazing” person who’s been lost.

Medea, who was working at a bakery, was staying at the house temporarily as she looked for a place.

Ebrahimian’s son was also living at the house with his mother and sister – he is survived the fire and is out of hospital.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in to take over the investigation after a body was discovered in the backyard that was deemed to be a homicide at 19600 block of Wakefield Drive.

Memorials have been placed in front of the house with loving messages and tributes to the family in the past weeks.

Roughly 20 people attended, many wearing masks and keeping their distance due to COVID-19 precautions. Heritage Gardens staff provided hand sanitizer and wore gloves throughout the service.

A few friends shared stories with each other while everyone took a turn laying a flower on Ebrahimian’s casket before it was lowered into the ground.

