One Abbotsford garbage worker was seen performing his duties in a full Spider-man suit this morning, March 20. Facebook photo.

Friendly Abbotsford Spider-man spotted fighting trash (not crime)

Local garbage worker dons Spidey-suit to perform neighbourhood duty

  • Mar. 20, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Spider-man, Spider-man, friendly-neighbourhood garbage-man. Spins a web, any size, takes your trash, with the flies!

As many are feeling anxious over the COVID-19 pandemic, one Abbotsford garbage worker has decided to lighten the public mood by performing his neighbourhood duties in a full Spider-man outfit.

Spidey was spotted in this morning, March 20, around Marshall Road, Mayfield Street, Dahl Crescent and McKenzie Road.

Have you spotted Spider-man around town? The News would encourage our audience to submit any pictures they’ve taken of this local superhero.

Or, to quote John J. Jameson: “Get me pictures of Spider-man!”

