FRIDAY WRAP: New condos, brewpub in the works

For this Friday’s wrap up, we promise to have the links going to the appropriate spot, unlike yesterday. Today’s news includes a few pieces on the changing face of Abbotsford. Next week we will have stories on big changes afoot at Jubilee Park, a new condo application on Marshall Road and the city’s transportation plan. Also, that killer raccoon story we’ve been chasing down is nearing completion. Stay tuned.

Longtime Abbotsford fitness and racquet sports club to make way for condos – READ

After more than three decades in central Abbotsford, VRC Fitness Club is set to close at the end of this month. A developer plans to build condos on the site. Read more…

New brew pub pitched for central Abbotsford – READ

Langley-based Trading Post Brewing Company wants to open a new brew pub in central Abbotsford. Read more…

Teen dies following two-vehicle crash in Abbotsford – READ

An 18-year-old girl died following a collision in Abbotsford yesterday afternoon, according to a press release from the Abbotsford Police Department (APD). The crash took place yesterday at the intersection of Mt. Lehman Road and Automall Drive. The teen was a passenger in a Toyota Camry that collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck. Read more…

Where is Abbotsford’s water going? – READ

Although universal meters have helped slow the leakage of water from the Abbotsford system, more than 10 per cent of the city’s H20 is still disappearing from the system with no evident end user. Read more…

No charge to city for redo of Salton overpass concrete work – READ

The city won’t be on the hook for concrete work that needed to be redone on the Salton Road pedestrian and cycling overpass. A passerby snapped a photo of a concrete post that had been partially deconstructed at the worksite for the overpass, which will be a centrepiece of a $5.75 million pedestrian and cycling connector. See that photo…

VIDEO: Dog returned to owner after firefighters break window in hot weather at Cultus Lake – WATCH

A young woman who helped rescue a dog left in a van in hot weather at Cultus Lake on Thursday is upset the owner had the animal returned to him. “The guy did not even ask if the dog was OK. He just bitched about his window being broken,” the witness said. Read more…

International students claim flight school ripped them off – READ

A Chilliwack flight school is defending itself from accusations from international students that it didn’t refund money owed after training didn’t go as expected. Read more…

From elsewhere in B.C.:

Nudist club to host open house at forested property – READ

Canada’s oldest nudist club is offering an inside tour of its large North Vancouver property this Saturday. Read more…

