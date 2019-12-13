Friday Highway update

Drive BC has issues a warning to watch for slippery sections of road on Highway 95 between Highway 93 and 95, from Radium to Golden on Friday morning.

Drive BC has issues a warning to watch for slippery sections of road on Highway 95 between Highway 93 and 95, from Radium to Golden on Friday morning.

Watch for slippery sections on Highway 1 between Quartz Creek Bridge and the west boundary of Yoho National Park for 68 km as of Friday morning.

For those heading to Alberta for some weekend skiing, there is compact ice on Highway 1 between Beaverfoot Road and the Alberta border for almost 50 kms. Watch for slippery sections and drive with care.

There are several slippery sections of highway 1 around Revelstoke. Construction on Highway 1 for six kms between Golden and Revelstoke has created a 20 minute delay, due to single lane alternating traffic. This will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily until Monday, December 23.

No road closures at the time of publication.