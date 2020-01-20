Friday fatality at Fernie Alpine Resort

Elk Valley RCMP are currently investigating the death of male skier at Fernie Alpine Resort (FAR) on Friday, January 17.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the RCMP received a report of a skier discovered in the snow amongst trees at FAR. Initial reports indicate that the individual was skiing with one other person but eventually became separated.

According to RCMP, “that person retraced his run in search of his associate and made the discovery.”

“He immediately called for support from Fernie Alpine Resort’s ski patrol, who responded to the scene,” said Corporal Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District. “The patient was transported off the mountain by ski patrollers, and to a local hospital by BC Emergency Health Services. Sadly, despite the efforts of all involved, the skier was later pronounced deceased in hospital.”

The man has been identified as a 35 year old male in his thirties, originally from Quebec.

Fernie Alpine Resort said that “our sincere thoughts and care go to the individual’s family and friends.”

The BC Coroners Service was notified of the man’s death and is now investigating.