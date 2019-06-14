Friday Cruise Night kicks off annual Seaside Cruizers Car Club weekend

The lead up to the 26th Father’s Day Annual Show & Shine, Cruise Night, had hundreds of cars and trucks of different years and make that residents in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area watched with delight and awe.

The classic vehicles — Model T’s, Beetles, Roadsters, Camaros, Mustangs and more — as well as the not-so-very-old cars and trucks, gathered at the Parksville Community Park on Friday night to showcase their shiny ride before setting on a cruise that took them all over the area where they were greeted along they way by people in their lawn chairs, waving admiringly to the car show passing by.

The three-day event, organized by the Seaside Cruizers, was blessed with beautiful sunset and to make sure the cruise went off to a safe start, members of the Oceanside RCMP lend a helping hand.

The next event will be the Poker Run, Saturday, June 15 that starts at the Parksville Community Park at 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will be followed by a street dance in Downtown Qualicum Beach, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Then on Sunday, June 16, the father’s day Show and Shine event will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more photos visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pqbnews

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter