Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. hosting summer fishing challenge for kids and teens

The competition runs until August 3rd, with over 1,000 prizes to be won

  • Jul. 7, 2021 12:00 a.m.
The Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC is once again hosting their summer fishing challenge, on now until August 3rd.

The process is simple – go fishing, record your trips and enter to win. The contest is intended for kids and teens ages 15 and under, said the Freshwater Fisheries Society in a press release.

There are two ways to enter into the contest. You can either go on five fishing trips and enter to win a fishing tackle package (no catch required to enter), or catch a fish per trip on five different trips for the chance to win a Blue Fox fishing rod and reel from Luhr Jensen.

There are 1,200 prizes to be won in total.

Participants can either print off a pdf of the Freshwater Fisheries Fishing Journal, or fill out the online form. In addition to filling out the fishing journal, take a photo on five of your fishing trips and submit the photos via the online form. Photos don’t have to be of fish – they can be scenery at the lake or river, fishing, or your catch.

There are a few rules that the Freshwater Fisheries Society requires to be followed in order to participate:

– Participants must be under the age of 16 and residents of B.C.

– Parent/guardian consent is required

– There is a limit of one journal submission and one prize per participant

– Only journals with at least five entries and five photos will be eligible

– Photos must be in .GIF, .JPEG, .PNG or .JPG format, and under 5MB each

– A correct answer to the skill testing question is required

– If you are under 16 and a residents of B.C., you may sport fish in fresh water without any licence or stamp, and are entitled to your own quota (legal limit) of fish

– Parents/guardians and those over 16 require a valid B.C. freshwater fishing licence to sport fish

– Abide by the B.C. Freshwater Fishing Regulations

– Participants are encouraged to fish locally and practice physical distancing

For more information and to enter, visit www.gofishbc.com

