Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. hosting summer fishing challenge for kids and teens

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC is once again hosting their summer fishing challenge, on now until August 3rd.
The process is simple – go fishing, record your trips and enter to win. The contest is intended for kids and teens ages 15 and under, said the Freshwater Fisheries Society in a press release.
There are two ways to enter into the contest. You can either go on five fishing trips and enter to win a fishing tackle package (no catch required to enter), or catch a fish per trip on five different trips for the chance to win a Blue Fox fishing rod and reel from Luhr Jensen.
There are 1,200 prizes to be won in total.
Participants can either print off a pdf of the Freshwater Fisheries Fishing Journal, or fill out the online form. In addition to filling out the fishing journal, take a photo on five of your fishing trips and submit the photos via the online form. Photos don’t have to be of fish – they can be scenery at the lake or river, fishing, or your catch.
There are a few rules that the Freshwater Fisheries Society requires to be followed in order to participate:
– Participants must be under the age of 16 and residents of B.C.
– Parent/guardian consent is required
– There is a limit of one journal submission and one prize per participant
– Only journals with at least five entries and five photos will be eligible
– Photos must be in .GIF, .JPEG, .PNG or .JPG format, and under 5MB each
– A correct answer to the skill testing question is required
– If you are under 16 and a residents of B.C., you may sport fish in fresh water without any licence or stamp, and are entitled to your own quota (legal limit) of fish
– Parents/guardians and those over 16 require a valid B.C. freshwater fishing licence to sport fish
– Abide by the B.C. Freshwater Fishing Regulations
– Participants are encouraged to fish locally and practice physical distancing
For more information and to enter, visit www.gofishbc.com
