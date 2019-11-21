FreshCo Chilliwack opens with ribbon-cutting Thursday morning

'Our main goal is to lower food prices in the neighbourhood,' says FreshCo Chilliwack owner

The grand opening of FreshCo Chilliwack is slated for early Thursday morning. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

The grand opening of FreshCo Chilliwack is slated for 8 a.m. on Thursday morning.

“Our main goal is to lower food prices in the neighbourhood,” store owner Adrian Donohoe said.

Community partnerships will be the cornerstone of the FreshCo approach in Chilliwack.

“So far we have teamed up with four inner city elementary schools, and donated to their breakfast and lunch programs,” Donohoe said.

The four elementary school partners are Central, Bernard, Robertson and McCammon.

Customers will have the opportunity to donate directly to kids in need by purchasing a $5 or $10 food bag that directly supports the supply of nutritious food to those schools.

Plans are underway for schools to also pick up items that will be part of a food diversion initiative.

“Food is highly perishable, so we are trying to find ways to get the product to the schools as quickly as possible.”

In terms of FreshCo employees, Donohoe said they will have a staff of just over 100, with several having returned to the store under the new banner.

“All of our pharmacy staff from the Safeway returned and several staff members did as well. What happened was when the existing store closed last year, those who wanted to come back were basically relocated,” he said.

