Fresh veggies, and a COVID shot, anyone?

Stop by Haney Farmers Market in Maple Ridge on Aug. 28 for vaccination

While out for a nice stroll through the Saturday market this weekend, Maple Ridge residents can also get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Fraser Health is putting together a neighbourhood vaccination clinic at the Haney Farmers Market, on Saturday Aug. 28 at 22407 Dewdney Truck Road.

The health authority said, “Our team will be at the Haney Farmers Market in Maple Ridge TOMORROW. We are on-site from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone eligible for first or second doses of COVID-19 vaccine is welcome.”

The vaccination is for ages 12+ and no appointment will be needed.

Currently, this is the only neighbourhood clinic scheduled in Maple Ridge until the end of October.

Earlier this month, on Aug. 14, the mass vaccination clinic at Haney Place Mall was shut down, as Fraser Health decided to move towards more mobile and pop-up clinic options to serve the remaining people unvaccinated against COVID-19. Since then, there have been a couple of mobile bus clinics in the city.

The Fraser River Indigenous Society will still continue to vaccinate from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. every Thursday, until Aug. 30.

As of Aug. 24, 82 per cent of population in the 12+ age group had their first doses in the Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows local health authority, and 74 per cent had their second doses.

