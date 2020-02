A member of Cool as Ice - Ice Sculptures begins a project at L’Association des francophones Nanaimo’s Maple Sugar Festival at Beban social centre Saturday. (Kelsey McLean/News Bulletin)

Everything was as sweet as sugar for people that were at the social centre at Beban Park for the Maple Sugar Festival Saturday.

Taking place until Sunday, March 1, and hosted by L’Association des francophones de Nanaimo, the three-day event featured experiences rooted in French Canadian culture, including music, dancing and food. There were also children’s entertainers and face painting.

