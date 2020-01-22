Freezing water show

I was thinking the other day that a truer saying was never uttered but the one stating that patience is a virtue! Things annoy us as humans which is natural. It is how we deal with them that defines us right? Well I like to think that way anyway. I like to think I am a really strong and patient person in general. Having helped raise two teenage daughters I have learned a thing or two about how to be patient, as they will tell you. There are many things out there that can be trying to that learned calm. I can usually get by them and keep a cool head.