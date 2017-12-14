A freezing rain warning has ended for the Bulkley Valley and lakes district.

An SUV hits the ditch west of Hazelton earlier this winter. Roads and sidewalks are slippery and extra caution is needed as a freezing rain warning is in effect. (Contributed photo)

Environment Canada says a freezing rain warning is in effect for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District, including Smithers and Burns Lake.

That means freezing rain is expected or occurring.

Warm moist air from a Pacific front is overriding cold air near the surface and has resulted in freezing rain over southeastern Yukon and parts of the northern B.C. interior. The freezing rain will ease this afternoon as the front moves further southeast throughout the day.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Environment Canada invites people to report severe weather by sending an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.