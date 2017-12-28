Freezing rain warning issued for Fraser Valley

A freezing rain warning has been issued for the Fraser Valley.

Icy conditions reported on local roads

A freezing rain warning has been issued for the Fraser Valley, with reports of icy conditions already in Chilliwack.

Environment Canada issued the warning at 2:35 p.m., saying “Freezing rain is expected or occurring.”

The warning continues: “Freezing rain over West Fraser Valley may change over to rain briefly before ending later tonight. For Central Fraser Valley, freezing rain will taper off late this evening as the front slides south of the US border.”

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

